Firing at Diljit Dosanjh’s manager’s Karnal house sparks AAP-BJP war over Lawrence Bishnoi

Even as the Haryana Police continue searching for clues in the alleged firing incident at the house of Gurpratap Singh Kang, the manager of singer Diljit Dosanjh, the Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of shielding Lawrence Bishnoi and using gangsters to intimidate those who refuse to join the saffron party.

The incident, though still under investigation, has quickly spiralled into a political flashpoint, with the AAP framing it as intimidation and the BJP dismissing the charges as desperate electioneering.

After receiving information about the alleged firing, a team of Haryana Police reached Kang’s farmhouse in Gondar village, Karnal, late Tuesday.

At the site, the police found no evidence of gunfire beyond one or two empty shells, and Kang’s family did not lodge any complaint. Officers said they were examining all aspects, including CCTV footage, to verify what had happened.

A police officer told The Indian Express Wednesday that no FIR had been lodged so far. “The police have found one or two shells, but the family has not filed any complaint yet. We are still looking for some more clues. We are working on it. We are examining all aspects, including the cameras,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, a senior officer refused to acknowledge the social media posts linking the attack to any specific gang or group.

On Wednesday, AAP convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also weighed in with a post on X, pointedly asking: “Who got the firing done outside the house of Daljit Dosanjh’s manager?”

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BJP leaders have taken strong exception to these remarks, describing them as baseless and absurd.

Reacting to the controversy, Punjab BJP media chief Vineet Joshi said: “The statements made by AAP leaders are baseless and absurd. They have a history of levelling false allegations whenever they fail to maintain law and order in Punjab. These latest claims are nothing more than a desperate attempt to mislead the public and garner votes. Such political tactics will not succeed.”

AAP leaders, however, continued to press their accusations. “The timeline is crystal clear for everyone to witness. BJP tells @diljitdosanjh to join them which he publicly refuses. Days later, the Bishnoi gang attacks his manager’s house to send a ‘message’,” Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said.

“And what does the BJP government do? It blocks every serious attempt to interrogate Lawrence Bishnoi, keeps him protected in Gujarat and treats him like a state asset instead of a criminal. This is not law and order. This is the weaponisation of gangsters to intimidate Punjabis who refuse to bend before the BJP. A cowardly, vindictive and deeply Anti-Punjab mindset is on full display. Punjab will not be bullied into silence.”

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Echoing similar sentiments, AAP leader Baltej Pannu said, “This is not just a coincidence, but rather the BJP’s anti-Punjab mentality. Just a few days ago, Diljit Dosanjh was asked to join the BJP. Diljit Dosanjh clearly refused. Then, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is being protected in Gujarat by the BJP, orders a shooting at Diljit’s manager’s house.”

He alleged further: “The BJP wants to scare Punjabis in order to rule over them.”