Dosanjh’s long-delayed biopic on Khalra released as ‘Satluj’

After a three-year battle with the Central Board of Film Certification, Diljit Dosanjh’s biopic on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra has finally reached audiences. Formerly titled “Punjab ’95”, the film quietly premiered under a new name, “Satluj”, on ZEE5 Global on July 3.

Satluj is inspired by the life of Khalra, an Amritsar-based activist who campaigned against the enforced disappearance of thousands of Sikh youths during the Punjab militancy of the 1980s and 90s, before his abduction and murder in 1995.

The release came as a “silent drop” around 6 pm, without major prior promotion, ending a saga that saw the film pulled from the Toronto International Film Festival and stuck with the CBFC, which had reportedly demanded 127 cuts before granting clearance.