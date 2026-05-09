‘Kadey v Nhi’: Diljit Dosanjh shuts down appeal by retired IAS officers, defence personnel asking him to lead Punjab

A think tank of retired IAS officers, defence personnel, and professionals in Punjab on Saturday issued a public appeal to singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh to take over the leadership of the state, “brought to its knees by successive dispensations”. Dosanjh, however, declined the offer, saying “Kadey v Nhi.. (never)”.
In a full-page newspaper advertisement addressed directly to Dosanjh, Chandigarh-based Jago Punjab Manch stated that Punjab did not need another politician, but needed a citizen of consequence. “This letter is not flattery. It is a reckoning,” the appeal stated, invoking the failures of successive governments, the silence of those who should have spoken, and what it called the possibility that one man of unimpeachable reach could change the course of a people’s destiny.
Dosanjh reacted to the appeal on X on Saturday, saying, “Kadey v Nhi.. (Never) Mera Kam Entertainment Karna (My job is to entertain.) Am Very Happy in My Field. Thank You So Much.”
Though appeals to film stars to enter politics are not uncommon in India, a signed full-page public appeal from a group of retired officers to a singer asking him to lead a state has no precedent in Punjab.
The signatories include retired IAS officer S S Boparai, retired brigadiers M S Dullat, Harwant Singh and Inder Mohan Singh, retired colonels Avtar Singh Hira, Malwinder S Guron, Gurbir S Sandhu and Iqbal Singh, and others.
The letter identified four crises consuming the state. Punjab’s fiscal architecture, it said, is in ruins, pointing out that the state carries one of the heaviest sub-national debt burdens in the country, with governance reduced to populist announcements and negligible returns in health, infrastructure or human capital.
It added that social institutions, from public hospitals to government schools, are being quietly hollowed out. Communal polarisation, it warned, was deliberately being injected into Punjab’s political bloodstream at a moment when the state, given its border location and the living memory of Partition, could least afford it. It also highlighted the migration crisis, saying every young Punjabi was boarding a flight to Canada, Australia, or the United Kingdom.
‘Diljit Dosanjh has a credibility that has not been purchased’
The appeal comes weeks after Dosanjh found himself at the centre of a charged controversy when pro-Khalistani organisations displayed banners targeting him at one of his concerts abroad, accusing him of being insufficiently committed to the Khalistan cause. Dosanjh told his audience that everything he does, he does for Punjab, not for any ideology, not for any organisation, not for any geography beyond the land that made him.
The letter pointed to his access to the Punjabi diaspora worldwide, and his authenticity, citing his “solidarity with farmers during the agitation when it was neither fashionable nor without professional consequence.” It also says, “Dosanjh has a credibility that has not been purchased, a discipline that has been lived and not constructed.”
Punjab heads to polls in early 2027. The Manch did not ask Dosanjh to join any political party or contest any election, but invoked Nepal and Tamil Nadu as models where change came from people and movements that the conventional political calculus had not accounted for.
“Punjab’s moment is now,” the letter stated. “And they are willing to stand, once more, for something larger than themselves.”
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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