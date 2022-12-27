scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Groove with Diljit Dosanjh this New Year eve

Diljit, who is known for his funny posts on the social media, says he is bowled over by the reception of the crowds to the world tour.

Diljit DosanjhA little bird tells us that Diljit may do a quick trip to Chandigarh and Jalandhar between this show and his next in Ahmedabad in February. (Express file photo)
All ye lovers of the Diljit Dosanjh brand of music, here is a surprise for you on this New Year eve.

The singer, who has been touring North America, has now descended on India. After a very successful show in Mumbai, Diljit is all set to perform in Jaipur on the New Year eve.

Check the @bookmyshow whether tickets for the concert are still available. Or just make sure you are somewhere in the vicinity of the industrial area, Jaipur, where he is slated to perform on the New Year’s Eve.

A little bird tells us that Diljit may do a quick trip to Chandigarh and Jalandhar between this show and his next in Ahmedabad in February.

His Saregama Live Born To Shine world tour has been a resounding hit. Industry insiders says it was sold out at all the venues. After impressing his fans in Gurugram, Jalandhar; USA, Canada and UK, Diliit set the crowds on fire in Mumbai on December 9. Among the celebs who attended were Kartik Aaryan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur.

In India, the tickets to his shows start upwards of Rs 4000 but he manages to draw a house full.

“Being an entertainer; I always want to give my audience the best and try to entertain them,” he told MovieBuzz.

Talking about the collaboration, Saregama said, “Diljit creates a deep connection with every
member of his audience. Saregama Live is proud to collaborate with him.”

Apart from his music. Diliit’s acting in Udta Punjab, Phillauri, Soorma and Good Newws have also endeared him to movie watchers at home and abroad.

After Jaipur, Diliit will head to Ahmedabad for a show on February 11, 2023. Tickets go live soon on @bookmyshow

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 15:36 IST
