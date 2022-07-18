Dilapidated building: Child commission asks govt school students to be shifted

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has asked the Chandigarh administration to immediately shift students of a government school building, which is in a dilapidated condition, to avert a possible mishap.

The commission took suo-moto about the damaged building of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Khuda Alisher, Chandigarh. The CCPCR team, during a visit, found that the building could cause a fatal accident. CCPCR Chairman Harjinder Kaur called an urgent meeting.

It was also said that in view of the safety and security of the students, the commission has now sent its recommendations to the secretary of the education department as well as senior officers of the Chandigarh administration to take up immediate measures to avoid any kind of an unfortunate incident.

“These recommendations include immediate shifting of students of GMSSS Khuda Alisher from damage to safe building to avoid any kind of an unfortunate incident. Immediate inspection of the building by the engineering department, identification of old unsafe, dead trees and removal of wild grass in the school premises by the horticulture department, renovation of the school building and other related works, proper cleanliness, water and sanitation facility, etc., to ensure the safety and security of students of the school are some of the recommendations,” a statement issued said.