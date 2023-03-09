From President to PM, Salman Khan to Sanjay Dutt on invite list, Digvijay Chautala’s wedding set to be a star-studded event

From top politicians of the country to Bollywood celebrities, Jannayak Janata Party Secretary General Digvijay Chautala’s wedding is expected to be star studded. Digvijay, the younger brother of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, is the grandson of the state’s former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala and son of Om Prakash’s elder son Ajay Chautala.

Digvijay, 32, is getting married to Lagan Randhawa, daughter of Raminder Kaur and Deepkaran Singh Randhawa. Her family is settled in Punjab’s Amritsar. The two got engaged in January this year.

Lagan hails from a political family herself. Her grandfather was an MLA from Majithia. While the family was earlier affiliated with the Shiromani Akali Dal, later, they switched allegiance to the Indian National Congress. Her father, Deepkaran Singh Randhawa, is a real-estate developer and the family stays in Amritsar.

According to close aides of the Chautala family, the major functions – Bhaat, Tel Chadhana, lunch etc shall be held at Sirsa on March 10. The ring-ceremony function will be held on March 12 and 13 along with a Sufi night. These two days the Chautala family will host their family and friends at their farmhouse in New Delhi.

The wedding function will be held in New Delhi and Manesar on March 15. The Chautala family has sent out invitations for the wedding functions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides various Union ministers, governors, chief ministers of various states, sportspersons, Hollywood and Bollywood actors, singers etc.

The reception is slated to be held in New Delhi on March 23 and is expected to be attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah besides several other Union ministers and top politicians of the country.

Among Bollywood celebrities who have been invited for the wedding functions are Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Randeep Hooda, Kailash Kher, A P Dhillon, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh and others. In the last few days, Digvijay Chautala is said to have met various Bollywood celebrities, including Khan and Kher, and invited them for his wedding.

Advertisement

The pre-wedding functions shall begin from March 10 in Sirsa where the family is hosting a grand lunch for its party workers and all panchayat members from across the state. At Sirsa’s GTM Ground, where the function will be held, water-proof tents have been pitched in an area measuring over 16 acre. The family’s close aides said they are expecting thousands of people to attend the pre-wedding events.

Approximately 4,000 VIPs are expected to attend these events. Party sources told The Indian Express that besides all incumbent MLAs of Haryana, invitations have been sent out to all former ministers and MLAs of Haryana who have been elected since 2014.

Multiple catering agencies have been engaged by the family for the pre-wedding and wedding functions.