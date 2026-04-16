‘Digital arrest’ scam: 3 from Gujarat held for ‘duping’ Chandigarh senior citizen of Rs 46 lakh

Police said the victim transferred Rs 46 lakh into multiple bank accounts controlled by the accused and their associates. (Representative Photo)

The Cyber Crime Police of Chandigarh has arrested three persons allegedly involved in the digital arrest fraud, in which an elderly complainant was duped of Rs 46 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Ramesh Ajay Bhai Abchung (39), Yogesh Devji Maheshwari (38), and Hitesh Naran Boricha (40), all residents of Gandhidham in Gujarat. They were arrested following an investigation into an FIR registered on March 7 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the cybercrime police station in Sector 17.

According to police, the case pertains to a complaint filed by a senior citizen who was allegedly subjected to a digital arrest scam in December 2025, a modus operandi where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials and coerce victims into transferring money under the pretext of legal action.