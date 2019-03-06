Different Wings in Each Police Station on Delhi Pattern: UT seeks 1,350 more constables to beef up urban policing

EVEN AS the Chandigarh Police is on the verge of filling up 520 posts of constables, the department has sought the sanction for recruiting 1,350 more constables from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). This demand is part of the UT Police’s action plan to beef up urban policing by setting up wings dedicated to law and order and investigation in every police station.

The UT Administration has approved the demand and sent it to MHA, which is likely to accept it shortly. The proposed 1,350 posts will be divided equally between men and women candidates. While 675 posts will be for women alone, the 675 posts for men will also include posts reserved for ex-servicemen. DGP Sanjay Beniwal said, “Our proposal is under consideration and we have received a positive feedback from the MHA. The UT Administration has already accepted our proposal. We want to introduce the concept of urban policing in Chandigarh, which requires more manpower than the existing strength of Chandigarh Police. The process of filling the 520 posts will be completed shortly.”

At present, the Chandigarh Police has a strength of 5,543 personnel to police a population of 11.34 lakh. Till March 2018, it had 6,047 personnel on its rolls.

A police officer, who is privy to the process, said, “We want to introduce the concept of different wings in each police station, as is being followed in the Delhi Police. One wing will focus on maintaining the law and order duties, another wing will only be responsible for conducting investigations into criminal cases. People posted in these two wings will not be used for investigating criminal cases. Similarly, we want to increase the strength of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) police personnel as well. The notification for six new police stations, including one all-woman police station, dates back to December 2015, and it came about after the matter was pursued with the MHA.’’

The posts of 520 police constables were advertised in 2015 and the process was completed recently when a revised list of successful candidates, who cleared Computer Based Test (CBT), was released on March 1. The medical examination of these candidates started on Tuesday.

Waiting for promotions

Certain head constables, who have completed their 24 years of police service, are awaiting one rank and one pay (ORP) promotions on the pattern of the Punjab Police. The announcement regarding their promotion was made by DGP Sanjay Beniwal on February 8. Sources said hundreds of constables were given ORP promotions in June 2018 but head constables are yet to get promotion. In ORP promotions, a police personnel gets a higher rank but his salary and other monetary benefits remain the same.