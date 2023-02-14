Different farming practices, but Punjab, UK farmers share common ground

Despite a big difference in the farming practices of the United Kingdom (UK) and Punjab, farmers at both the places are sitting in the same boat when it came to farm-related issues.

Like farmers in Punjab, the UK farmers too have similar farm-related issues, including decreasing profits, farm suicides, huge debts, climate change impact on crops and decreasing population in farming and related occupations.

A group of 22 farmers, including women also, from the UK has been on a Punjab tour these days to understand the farming, horticulture and dairy farming issues here.

The tour has been facilitated by the ministry of tourism, said Munish Bakshi, who has specialised in farming tours all over the world for more than a decade and represents the Union ministry of tourism.

During their three-day tour to Punjab which ended on Monday, they were put up at Citrus County in Hoshiarpur’s Chhauni Kalan village.

Talking to The Indian Express, Brian Wilson and his wife Sally Jones, both farmers from the UK, said that their family is into the dairy profession for decades. “We have a dairy farm with 180 head of cattle (mainly cows) and over the years the input cost of rearing the cattle is increasing, but the profits are decreasing. We are not getting the deserved price for our products, and several farmers are staring at huge debts,” Brian Wilson said, adding that those who are in such occupations for generations, they are continuing, but the new lots are preferring to take up some other jobs.

He said that dairy farming is quite advanced in the UK as compared to Punjab, but he noticed that a lot of technology is being used here too.

“Neither any support in kind nor any financial aid is being provided by the government to sell our products as they are our private ventures and we have to survive on our own,” Brian Wilson said, adding that “but unlike India, our unproductive cows are not left to fend for themselves (that is, not left as ‘stray cattle’) as they are kept in proper homes which is ethical too.

Other farmers Alison Wilson, Alun Jones and his wife, who own a 400-hectare farm in the UK and mainly grow wheat apart from some other crops in a small area, say that “in the UK wheat is a nine-month crop and they sow it during winter months in October-November and harvest it in August”.

“I take one crop – wheat – in a year from my farm. The yield is 10,000 kg (100 quintals or 10 tonnes) wheat per hectare and the price is around 240 pounds per tonne,” said Alun Jones and his wife.

In India the maximum wheat productivity is recorded in Punjab, which records around 5 tonnes (50 quintals) of wheat production per hectare if weather is favourable and it is half of the UK’s production. Also, here wheat crop’s minimum support price (MSP) announced by the Centre is Rs 2,125 per quintal, while in the UK it is Rs 2,400 per quintal (in Indian currency).

Alun Jones said that in the UK the farmers are committing suicide because labour is a big problem there and small farms are not viable.

Farmers with less than 40 hectares of land are considered small farmers, he added.

In India farmers with less than 2 hectares of land are considered small farmers.

Alun Jones was surprised as to how farmers with less than 2 hectares of land can earn a living for his family.

“Owing to labour shortage, machines are required which are very costly. Even big farmers are deep in debt. As small farmers cannot afford big machines, many of them are giving up farming. Several farmers are even committing suicide when they are not able to continue farming because of one or the other reason,” Alun Jones said.

He said that in the UK repaying the debt is totally farmers’ responsibility as the government does not give any waiver. Also, over the years, due to changes in climate, now farming is becoming a less-profitable occupation, he added. At least small farmers must be supported by the government to encourage people to join farming occupation, Alun Jones said.

“We have reduced the usage of chemicals on our crops now. Also, we are using the entire wheat straw for fodder and bedding purpose for the cattle,” he said.

In the UK, the main crops are spring wheat and winter wheat, barley, oats, oilseed, maize, potatoes and vegetables. Most of the farming is depended on rain there and it does not grow paddy.

On Saturday and Sunday, the UK farmers visited the local dairy farm and Punjab government-owned Citrus Estate in Chhauni Kalan village.

They also visited the citrus orchards owned by Ahluwalia family of the Chhauni Kalan village.

Harkirat Singh Ahluwalia of Citrus County of Chhauni Kalan said that it was a great experience to host farmers from the UK as there is a lot to learn from each other. “One such trip was also organised at their farm a few years ago. In future they would like to organise more such trips of farmers from the UK and from here to the UK as several possibilities of agro-trade can be discussed and executed,” he added.