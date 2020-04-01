Didn’t get PPE while treating patient: PGI’s quarantined staff

The patient was admitted to the Emergency ward 22 with severe respiratory distress and had clear symptoms of being COVID-19 positive. Then why did administration delay the testing for four days?” asks the quarantined nursing staff member. The patient was admitted to the Emergency ward 22 with severe respiratory distress and had clear symptoms of being COVID-19 positive. Then why did administration delay the testing for four days?” asks the quarantined nursing staff member.

“For the first two days while we were treating the Naya Gaon coronavirus patient in Emergency ward 22, we kept asking for PPE kits from the PGIMER administration, but we only got the kits on the third day of treating him. The delay was made even as we were in direct contact with the patient,” says a member of the nursing staff at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), who was one of the staff members exposed to the 65-year-old COVID-19 patient who passed away at the hospital after suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Distress for at least a week.

“No set procedure is being followed here at all. There’s no protocol to ensure protection. The patient was admitted to the Emergency ward 22 with severe respiratory distress and had clear symptoms of being COVID-19 positive. Then why did administration delay the testing for four days?” asks the quarantined nursing staff member. The nurse says that after being referred from Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, the elderly patient from Naya Gaon was admitted to PGIMER with symptoms of fever and severe breathing discomfort.

The patient was first tested for Swine flu and four days after being admitted to the emergency ward, he was tested for COVID-19 and was found positive. For the meantime, the patient was not shifted to the seperate room for presumptive COVID-19 patients.

Another member of the nursing staff, who is quarantined in a private ward at PGIMER’s block A, says that he too was denied PPE for several days.

“We have been performing the procedure where aerosol is generated and yet we didn’t receive PPE kits. Later, after persistently demanding it, when we did receive the kits, they were inadequate and uncomfortable. It was hard to perform anything in them,” says the nurse, who has been in quarantine since Monday.

Uncomfortable Quarantine Experience

“Quarantine needs to be in sanitary conditions, but the cleaning staff has refused to come in to clean since they do not have a PPE kit. As for the bedsheets here, I do not know when they were changed last,” says the nurse who was treating the Naya Gaon patient in the emergency ward and is now quarantined at PGIMER.

At least 22 members of the nursing staff, including five doctors, four hospital attendants and four sanitation attendants were directly exposed to the patient and have been quarantined. A few doctors and other members of staff have returned home, but most others are quarantined at the hospital. The resident doctors have been quarantined in the guest rooms of their hostels.

“Here, we are in private wards and there has barely been any communication with regards to who else is here. We have all been scattered in private wards and locked from the outside,” says the member of the nursing staff. He adds that apart from the lack of sanitation, he is skeptical of the food quality.

“We are supposed to get nutritional, protein rich diet, but we are getting some runny dal and chapatis. At least they should provide us with better food, if we are indeed potentially infected with the virus, to help us build our immunity,” says the nurse. He also claims that water was not delivered to him for almost a day. “There is no service on call here, so you wait for the time when the hospital wishes to provide anything. Already resources are scarce,” he adds.

Worried about family

Another member of the staff, who is quarantined at A block of PGIMER says that he is worried about his family, who have to make do without the sole breadwinner in the house and face the stigma of being associated with the health worker.

“My wife and children are at home in Chandigarh. My wife has not been able to go out to even get milk as people in the locality know that I work at PGI and they are scared they will contract the virus,” says the quarantined attendant.

PPEs to be used judiciously, says Panchkula CMO, after nurse’s video goes viral

Panchkula: Amid the scare regarding the coronavirus spread, medical professionals at the front-line of the COVID-19 fight are demanding proper equipments and better protective gears through tweets and videos, which have been going viral on social media.

In one such video uploaded by a staff nurse employed in a Panchkula PHC, she is asking for PPEs and claiming that the Healthcare department is not paying attention to on-ground staff. The video shows nurse, wearing a raincoat with a dupatta wrapped around her head and shoes covered with polythene bags. While the nurse was wearing a surgical mask, 4-5 Asha workers standing next to her, were not wearing any.

In the video, the nurse said, “We are not being given proper PPE kits. We are forced to use rain coats and polythene bags to protect ourselves. I got this surgical gown at my own cost. Asha workers have not even been given masks. Please give us PPE kits.”

Reacting to the video, Panchkula Chief Medical Officer Dr Jasjeet Kaur said, “We have been providing PPE kits to persons in isolation wards. The mobile medical units do not require PPEs. We are providing them with gloves, gowns, masks and sanitisers. There is a difference in protective gear to be used in isolation facility and other health services. This lady wants PPE which is being used in isolation rooms only.”

He added: “We need to use PPEs carefully, looking at the magnitude of the issue. We are trying our best to provide adequate protection for each staff member as per need.”

