Did Sidhu target Amarinder only for chair, asks BJP; AAP too takes swipe at Congress

Punjab’s Opposition parties Monday attacked the Congress over its infighting, with the BJP asking Navjot Singh Sidhu if he made accusations against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh only for “grabbing” the PCCchief’s post, and the AAP alleging ruling party leaders were never concerned about issues confronting the state.

State BJP chief Ashwani Sharma took a dig at Sidhu’s elevation. “Instead of the Congress’s, now a government of ‘jumlas and jokes’ has started in Punjab,” Sharma said, and asked if the charges the cricketer-turned politician made against the CM have “finished” after he became the PPCC chief or were they made only for the purpose of “grabbing a chair”.

Sidhu will have to reply to the people of the state on this, said Sharma.

Sidhu had earlier attacked Amarinder over the issue of alleged delay in justice in the 2015 sacrilege incidents and subsequent police firing.

Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson and Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha said that after “ruining four-and-a-half-years, now we hope that the ruling Congress will utilise the remaining few months for the betterment of the people and the state”.

Congress leaders never fought for Punjab and the problems faced by its people but only to “grab or save the chair”, he alleged. “As the situation prevails, it seems unlikely that Sidhu becoming the president of the state Congress will quell the infighting within the Congress,” Chadha said.

He said though it was an internal issue of the Congress, he was commenting on it as the ruling party’s strife had caused a lot of “damage” to Punjab.

To a question, Chadha said, “Our best wishes to Navjot Singh Sidhu. Let us see how Sidhu, sitting on the chair of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president, deals with all the burning issues of Punjab, corruption and mafia.”

Chadha, alongwith Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema and state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat, was speaking to the media after inducting 2017 Bholath Congress candidate Ranjit Singh Rana and Kapurthala district youth Congress president, advocate Harsimran Singh Ghuman, in the party.