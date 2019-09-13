Diarrhoea outbreak on Baddi border: 15 new cases, total mounts to 100

WITH 15 more cases reported on Thursday, the diarrhoea outbreak in Panchkula has affected as many as 100 people in three days. As many as two deaths had taken place and 53 sick were treated on the first day. The second day saw 32 cases.

Advertising

Samples from different cases that were sent for testing have all come out positive for cholera but the situation is under control, informed Deputy Civil Surgeon, Dr Narwan, Civil Hospital, Panchkula. Out of the 15 cases on Thursday, six serious cases were referred to CHC Kalka.

As many as 2,400 ORS packets and 9,200 Halogen tablets have been distributed in the area.

The outbreak had occurred in ‘Shahpur Huts’ that lie on the Baddi border. The Shahpur huts, is an area where migrant labourers from UP and Bihar, who work in the various factories of Baddi, live in make-shift huts. As many as 1825 people reside in the area.

In the preliminary investigation by the health department on Tuesday, it was found, that there was no supply of drinking water by the Public Health Department. The tank being used to store water was not covered and not even properly clean. There were several leakages in the pipeline supplying water from tube well to tanks in both areas, which is how the infection seems to have entered.