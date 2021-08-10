Diarrhoea outbreak: Medical teams deployed at Baltana

Advising citizens to consume only boiled water and take healthy diet to stay fit, the DC said that boiling is the surest method to kill disease-causing organisms, including viruses, bacteria and parasites. (Representational Image)

After the reports of diarrhoea outbreak in Ekta Vihar at Baltana, Zirakpur, the district administration sent medical teams in the area for sampling. Eight water tankers were stationed there.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that medical teams are collecting samples and 120 cases were reported by these teams while four patients have been admitted at Dhakoli. “Our teams are also taking samples of water of tubewell to find the source of the outbreak,” he added.

The DC said that blood samples have also been taken of the people so that corrective measure could be put in place. Drinking water supply to the Ekta Vihar and surrounding areas was cut off and eight water tankers were stationed in the area for drinking and cooking purposes.

The DC added that medical team and ambulance has permanently been stationed there and medical camp has been put up. A door-to-door survey has already been started. The municipal committee is checking the source of impurity in drinking water as there is a suspicion of mixing of sewage water or rainwater with the drinking water. The MC teams have also inspected the tubewell of Ekta Vihar from where the water supply was being given to the society.

Advising citizens to consume only boiled water and take healthy diet to stay fit, the DC said that boiling is the surest method to kill disease-causing organisms, including viruses, bacteria and parasites.