Diarrhoea cases in Mauli Jagran have significantly subsided: Chandigarh health dept

Chandigarh health department officials Saturday said that the diarrhoea cases from Mauli Jagran, where hundreds took ill after drinking contaminated water, had “significantly” subsided.

“We are not seeing too many cases from the area now. We area keeping track of the area and all required facilities are being provided to the residents,” said a health official.

More than 160 cases of diarrhoea have been reported in the area so far.

The union territory health department officials added that they have already closed the tube well number 4, one of the six at Mauli Jagran, the water of which was tested “grossly contaminated” and declared “unfit for human use”.

After hundreds of people in the area took ill, the health department had collected samples from all the tube wells.

The health department had found that the Most Probable Number (MPN) value of tube well number 4 was 180. MPN is a method to find the estimate of concentration of viable microorganisms in water.

In rest of the tube-wells, the MPN was found to be less then one.

After the spate of illness, the health department had launched a door-to-door checking in the area.

