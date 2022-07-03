Diarrhoea breaks out in Ambala village

Diarrhoea seems to be raising its ugly head in Malikpur village under Barara sub-division as dozens of people, including children and women, have been hit by it with many complaining of loose motion and vomiting.

It is suspected that the disease broke out because the residents have been consuming contaminated water supplied through broken pipelines.

At some places, the water has been found to have got mixed with dirty drains and the residents have been reportedly consuming it.

The villagers said that the disease spread all of a sudden two days ago. They said family members of every house were admitted to the primary health centre and also to private hospitals.

The patients complained of sharp pain in the stomach after which they had loose motion and started vomiting.

Among those who were admitted to primary health centre were Poonam, Daljit, Avtar, Anita and a dozen others. Their treatment was going on under the supervision of the SMO and other medical staff.

The administrative staff, including Barara SDM Bijender Singh, SMO Pratik Sharma and ASMO Dr Birbal, among others, reached the village and took samples of blood and drinking water for testing. Samples of stools were also collected for examination. The treatment would start after receiving the test reports.

The PHD executive engineer, Vijay Chauhan, who reached the spot observed that the residents were consuming water mixed with dirty drains. He said he has ordered the repair of all the pipelines through which water is being supplied.

SMO, Dr Pratik Sharma, said that the health department had ordered general survey of the village to find out the suspected cases. Serious cases were being kept under supervision and other patients were being treated.