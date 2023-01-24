60 years of PAU: Varsity gears up to hold diamond jubilee book fest on Feb 2-3

Seeking to promote diversity of rich literary heritage as a part of its Diamond Jubilee celebrations, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is gearing up to hold a two-day Book Fest at Mohinder Singh Randhawa Library on February 2 and 3.

Established in 1962 and its campus inaugurated by former PM late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1963, PAU is holding various events to celebrate 60 years of its foundation to celebrate diamond jubilee year.

Leading publishers and book distributors from across India are going to participate to exhibit the latest books at the fest keenly awaited by the faculty, research scholars, students, librarians, intersections and the book lovers. Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, will inaugurate the Book Fest on February 2 at 11 am.

Dr OP Choudhary, University Librarian, said that the Book Fest provided an excellent opportunity to the students, teachers and the librarians to browse a wide range of publications available on various subjects in different languages and also procure them under one roof.

Informing that the participating publishers and book sellers will extend special discount to the students and others, Dr Choudhary called upon the city schools, colleges, librarians and other educational institutions to participate in the fest with full zeal. The entry for the fest is free and it will remain open to the public from 9.00 am to 6.00 pm, he added.