Dial 112 kicks off in Haryana from today, to cover all emergencies

Haryana’s ambitious Dial 112 project, scheduled to kick off in December last year, was launched Monday. It aims at providing service to callers within 15 minutes in urban areas and 20 minutes in rural areas.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the state government is working for the welfare of the common man and taking a step forward in this regard by launching “Haryana-112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS)” in the state.

This project will start functioning at 8 am from July 13 onwards across the state.

Vij said that whenever there is any untoward incident or accident, people have only one grudge that the police never reach on time. “However, the state government has taken a revolutionary step with the launch of Haryana-112 Emergency Response Support System,” he said.

“With this launch, the demand of the people of the state has been met and I have also fulfilled my promise regarding timely presence of the police vehicle at the place of incident which will further demoralise criminals,” he added.

An amount of Rs 300 crore has been spent on this project, including Rs 94 crore on the purchase of 630 new Innova cars. Of these vehicles, two vehicles are being provided to each police station.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar flagged off these vehicles. Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, DGP Manoj Yadava, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan as well as Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Arora were present on this occasion.

Of the Rs 300 crore spent, the Sector 3 Dial 112 project building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 40 crore and the contract for the project worth Rs 152 crore has been given to a Hyderabad-based firm C-DAC. All data collected at the centre will be backed up in the DGP office as well as in C-DAC Hyderabad.

Initially, the project will function with the help of police officials. Later, the state will take in an additional workforce of 4,700 people who will be trained at the Sector 3 Panchkula building, Vij had stated at a press conference in October last year.

Personnel with fluency in four languages — Hindi, English, Punjabi and Haryanvi — have been deployed in this project. “Besides this, the state will also employ personnel fluent in foreign languages so that each and every call is attended,” Vij said.

Complaints here will be attended to over the telephone or via SMS and the location of the complainant will be tracked at the call centre. Subsequently, the nearest vehicle will be sent to the place of incident. A provision of first aid, stretcher et al has also been made in these vehicles. People calling would be able to ask for ambulance and fire brigade as per their need. This service can also be used in case of disasters.

With everything being recorded and logged, the Home Minister said that the system will bring in transparency and accountability. A review would also be conducted every month to monitor as to how many vehicles reached the spot in a month.