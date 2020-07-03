Diagnostic Centre to come up at Panchkula’s Mansa Devi Temple

Mata Mansa Devi Temple. Express File Mata Mansa Devi Temple. Express File

Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula has approved various new works worth almost Rs 45 crore including the establishment of a diagnostic centre with OPD facility, which will provide treatment facilities at subsidised rates.

In a meeting held between CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also the chairman of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board board and other members, it was also decided to look into the possibility of transferring additional 10 acres of adjoining and unutilised land falling under Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to the board to provide amenities to devotees in a planned manner.

A total of 25 agenda items were taken up in the meeting, as per a press statement given out by the administration.

Reportedly, the process for the construction of the diagnostic centre will begin soon. Besides retired doctors, services of medical practitioners associated with different NGOs will also be employed at the centre.

This centre has been planned to come up on 4.6 kanal land. It will be built, managed and run by the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, and be equipped with all modern and latest facilities, said Khattar.

While reviewing the progress for the setting up of Sanskrit College in Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Complex, Khattar directed the Higher Education Department to take possession of land at the earliest and initiate the process for the building’s construction.

The Sanskrit College which was to be named Mata Mansa Devi Sanskrit Mahavidhylaya will come up in over 2.10 acres.

The government aims to start the college from the coming session and will be holding classes in a vacant hall of Mata Mansa Devi Dharmarth Bhandara Committee, till the time the college building a is constructed.

The board has also provided 20 acres of land to the Ministry of Aayush, to set up the National Institute of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the project last year and it entails an expenditure of Rs 278.66 crore.

It was also decided that a second entry to the temple will be opened for open view and worshiping. Construction of a shed in Chandivas Mandir near Morni, will also begin, where a boundary wall of the Mandir will also be constructed.

The press statement also said, construction work of the new corridor connecting passage of Main Mansa Devi Temple and Patiala Temple will be completed by October this year at an estimated cost of Rs 1.20 crore.

Similarly, the work for the construction of old age home near Laxmi Bhawan premises will be completed by September 2021 at an estimated cost of Rs 10.49 crore. This five-storeyed building will be able to accommodate 52 persons.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd