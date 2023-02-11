Diagnostic centre sealed, de-sealed in an hour after protest by UT Mayor

The Chandigarh Estate Office on Friday morning sealed Bharat Vikas Parishad Diagnostic Centre in Sector 24 for various building norm violations, only to de-seal it an hour later after facing protests from Chandigarh Mayor, Anup Gupta, and some other local BJP leaders from the city.

As per details, Bharat Vikas Parishad, which runs the centre, is a non-government organisation (NGO) and a sister association of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

On Friday, a team from the UT Estate Office reached the centre around 9.15 in the morning and commenced the sealing drive, even as some patients waited inside its premises to get various tests done.

As news of the sealing spread, Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta, along with BJP leader Ramvir Bhatti and president of Bharat Vikas Parishad, Ajay Dutta,

rushed to the spot with their supporters.

After reaching the spot, Gupta and others staged a dharna in front of the centre against what they claimed was illegal sealing of the centre.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mayor Gupta later said, “I am here to protest an act of injustice. If injustice is done with anyone in this city, I will sit on a protest. In this case, no hearing was carried out and sealing action was initiated.”

Gupta added that it was like a the sealing action was like a tughlaqi farmaan.

“Can they seal a centre when patients are waiting inside it to get tests done?

The rates of the tests here are almost 80 per cent less than other places outside. This is no way to deal with building violations. They carried out the action deliberately today cause Chandigarh Administrator [Banwarilal Purohit] is not in the city,” Gupta claimed.

He, however, admitted that a notice had been served to the building regarding the violations by the Estate Office in January this year, while refusing to divulge if any corrective action was taken since.

Anil Narad, the enforcement officer of UT Estate office, stated that around 9.15 am their team had gone to seal the building which had major violations. Our team had reched the spot, only after receiving proper orders from the Sub Divisional Magistrate (Central).

Prodded about the exact nature of violations, Narad said that the centre had constructed two rooms illegally and encroached on a toy train rail track, meant for kids. Narad confirmed that they had sealed the building briefly.

“However, city Mayor Anup Gupta, along with BJP leader Ramvir Bhatti, and Ajay Dutta reached the spot and held a protest. They then called up senior officers in the administration, who in turn directed us to immediately de-seal the building,” the officer said.

He added that the estate office will now hold a meeting to discuss the next course of action. “There were major violations in that building. There was a track for a toy train that the authorities of the parishad had illegally encroached by constructing rooms on,” a second officer said, adding that the management of the parishad discontinued the toy train for kids in 2006 and encroached upon the area.