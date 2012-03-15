Dhumal says Rail budget against HP interests

Terming the Railway Budget as anti-people and anti-Himachal Pradesh,Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal on Wednesday said the increase in fares will hit every section of the society and the worst affected will be the poor.
It is unfortunate that Himachal Pradesh had not been given its fair share in the proposal to construct 45 new lines spreading over 700 km, said Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal,adding that only 44 km-long rail line has been constructed in the state since Independence.
There is a proposal to upgrade 750-km double gauge and 800-km long narrow gauge lines in the country. The state also has been ignored here, said Dhumal.
He added that the interests of Himachal Pradesh had been overlooked despite the fact that the state had been pressing for the construction of the Mandi-Manali,Leh-Ladakh rail line for several years now in view of its strategic importance.
A survey in this regard has already been conducted,but the Centre has not paid any heed to our demands, said the chief minister.
Dhumal,however,thanked Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi for extending the services of Delhi-Una Himachal Express to Amb-Andoura and Nangal Dam Una Himachal Passenger to Amb-Andoura.
