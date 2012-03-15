Dhumal says Rail budget against HP interests

Terming the Railway Budget as anti-people and anti-Himachal Pradesh,Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal on Wednesday said the increase in fares will hit every section of the society and the worst affected will be the poor.

It is unfortunate that Himachal Pradesh had not been given its fair share in the proposal to construct 45 new lines spreading over 700 km, said Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal,adding that only 44 km-long rail line has been constructed in the state since Independence.

There is a proposal to upgrade 750-km double gauge and 800-km long narrow gauge lines in the country. The state also has been ignored here, said Dhumal.

He added that the interests of Himachal Pradesh had been overlooked despite the fact that the state had been pressing for the construction of the Mandi-Manali,Leh-Ladakh rail line for several years now in view of its strategic importance.

A survey in this regard has already been conducted,but the Centre has not paid any heed to our demands, said the chief minister.

Dhumal,however,thanked Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi for extending the services of Delhi-Una Himachal Express to Amb-Andoura and Nangal Dam Una Himachal Passenger to Amb-Andoura.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App