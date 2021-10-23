Dhosi Hill in Narnaul to be developed as a pilgrimage site: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday pledged Rs 1 crore each for the development of Dhosi Hill, Thana and Kultajpur villages in Narnaul.

“Dhosi Hill will be developed as a pilgrimage site. A road will be built near the hill for the convenience of the pilgrims. After the road is built, other possibilities will also be explored,” Khattar said after visiting Dhosi Hill on Saturday.

He announced Rs 1 crore each from the Panchayat Department for the development of Thana and Kultajpur villages. The CM also announced to provide Rs 1 core from his discretionary fund for the development of Dhosi village in Rajasthan, adjoining the hill.

Khattar said, “After 25 years, I have got a chance to come here. The Dhosi Hill will be further developed as a pilgrimage site. Initially, a road will be built from the Thana village. The parking site will come up some distance away from the hill to avoid pollution. We also have plans to build a ropeway from Kultajpur village on PPP mode.”

“Great ascetics like Chavan Rishi have graced this place. Therefore, after the construction of the road, the AYUSH Department will open a Panchakarma and Ayush wellness centre here. The possibilities of starting paragliding facilities here will also be explored. Many highways are being constructed simultaneously in the Mahendragarh district. So, there is a lot of potential in the field of tourism here. Tourism activities would open up new employment opportunities in the region,” the CM added.