145 days and counting, a dharna to shut ‘polluting’ liquor factory in Zira

The Ferozepur administration on Thursday deployed a heavy police in and around a 25km radius of Zira constituency as it made another unsuccessful attempt to lift an indefinite dharna that has been on in front of a liquor factory in Mansurwal village for the last 145 days.

The protesters want the complete closure of the liquor factory.

The dharna, being staged by the Sanjha Zira Morcha since July 24 this year, has already come under the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had in September ordered that the protesters be shifted 300 metres from the present spot, so as not to inconvenience the employees of the factory. December 20 has been set as the next date of hearing in the case, with sources stating that Thursday’s action by the administration was another futile attempt by the administration to save face in court.

Thursday’s attempt saw officials from the administration as well as senior police officers visiting the area in order try and convince the protesters to shift their dharna site by 300 metres.

Roman Brar, convener of Sanjha Zira Morcha said ,”The police officers approached us but we demanded a meeting with the CM. they haven;t got back to us on this demand. We will not shift or lift our dharna till teh time this liquor factory is closed.”

On November 29, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had fined the Punjab government Rs 15 crore for failing to get the dharna shifted from the gate of the factory.

The protesters, who have seen support from local villagers and farmer unions, have been demanding a closure of the factory as the believe that the unit was polluting pollution of ground water in Mansurwal and adjoining villages.

A water sampling report, conducted by Punjab Pollution Control Board ( PPCB), had earlier given a clean chit to the unit, prompting the owner of the factory to approach the High Court and ask for access to his unit that has been lying shut since July 24.

“A heavy police force, some ambulances and fire brigade vehicles were seen in the area on Thursday. However, akhand path was started on Thursday itself at the protest site. a heavy police force is present in the area but we are not scared. We will not move our dharna by even an inch,” said Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja , a green activist who has been part of the dharna since Day One.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU-Ugrahan, said ,” Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal had assured us that no force will be used to lift this dharna and also promised to redress the grievances of the protesters.”

Satnam Singh Pannu, president of Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee, added, “We support the cause of villagers and we advise the government not to use force against the protesters.”