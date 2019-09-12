Dharna on abrogation of Articles 370, 35A: Ahead of protest, HC directs police to maintain law and order

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday directed the Director General of Police Punjab and SSP Mohali to coordinate with DGP Chandigarh and take all appropriate steps to prevent any untoward law and order situation on September 15, when a protest march has been called by some groups, including farmer unions, against the “unilateral revocation” of Article 370 and Article 35-A by the Centre last month and the ongoing “lockdown” in Kashmir valley.

Advertising

“The respondents authorities shall also take all such requisite adequate steps to ensure that no damage is caused to any public property nor the life and liberty of any of the citizens is put in a jeopardy,” the division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Arun Palli said in the order after hearing a plea by a resident of Sector 51, Chandigarh, for maintenance of law and order in the region, particularly in Mohali and Chandigarh.

The court further observed that the Chandigarh Police and Punjab Police will work in coordination to maintain peace and harmony throughout the State of Punjab as well as Mohali and Chandigarh. The Public Interest Litigation has been ordered to be listed on September 13 for a status report by DGP Punjab and DGP Chandigarh. Any other replies to the case by the respondents, including the protesting organisations, have been asked to be filed within three days.

The petitioner in his plea expressed apprehension that a large number of people from different parts of Punjab are going to assemble in Mohali on September 15 and then proceed to Chandigarh to “stage a dharna” against the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Constitution of India. The court was further told that it is apprehended that the assembly of “20,000 people” may move in a procession from Mohali to Chandigarh which “may create law and order problem and loss to the life and liberty of the public at large”.

Advertising

Stating that the Punjab government has issued guidelines for regulating the protests in view of various directions from the apex court and the High Court, the plea said the protesting organisations be made to comply with those guidelines and those issued by the apex court, adding that the “agitation” be declared illegal in case necessary permissions are not sought.

Bharatiya Kisan Union through senior vice president Jhanda Singh Jethuke, Karkhana Mazdoor Union through president Lakhwinder Singh and Punjab Kissan Sangarsh Committee through president Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu have been named as respondents in the PIL and issued notice by the court on Wednesday.

Chandigarh Police gears up, coordinates with its counterparts in Punjab

The UT police has started coordinating with its counterparts in Punjab in view of a dharma scheduled by different farmer unions against the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, in Chandigarh on September 15.

The local intelligence wing is in touch with the intelligence officers of Punjab police, and is monitoring the movements of prominent leaders and members of farmer unions.

All Station House Officers of the Southern Division, which shares its boundary with Mohali district, were instructed to remain alert and vigilant in the wake of the protest.

Sources said a meeting was called by senior officers to make the security preparations.

Bharatiya Kisan Union, Karkhana Mazdoor Union and Punjab Kissan Sangarsh Committee have given the call for dharna in Chandigarh. Mattour barrier and the surrounding area of Amb Sahib Gurdwara in Mohali are said to be sensitive.

Sources said that UT police officers decided to request their counterparts, Punjab police officers to stop farmers in their respective district and to not allow them to enter Chandigarh.