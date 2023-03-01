scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Dharna outside DMCH seeking discharge of Khalsa continues for 2nd day

On Tuesday, a group led by Chamkaur Singh from Bhai Roopa area of Bathinda was in DMCH to press for their demand. The protest is being organised under the leadership of Gurdeep Singh, president of United Akali Dal, that is also supporting the 'Qaumi Insaaf Morcha' (QIM) in their dharna to release the Sikh prisoners who have completed their terms.

Surat Singh Khalsa DMCHSurat Singh Khalsa with his supporters in Ludhiana’s Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. (File)

The sit-in protest outside the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana continued for the second day to get rights activist Surat Singh Khalsa discharged from the hospital.

While Balwinder Singh, a member of the working committee of QIM had on Monday said that the morcha will issue a notice to Gurdeep Singh Bathinda for organising a protest on his own outside DMCH, the morcha had also submitted a memorandum to the Ludhiana deputy commissioner seeking Khalsa’s discharge after a proper health check-up.

When asked, Gurdeep Singh said that he had gone to DMCH on Sunday night after consulting with QIM. “Balwinder Singh was also in Ludhiana a few days ago and he had announced that a pakka dhana will be organised near DMCH if Khalsa was not discharged. So I don’t know why he is saying this,” he said, adding that he hasn’t received any notice yet.

Confirming that QIM had submitted a memorandum, Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “We have received the request for Khalsa’s discharge and he is being medically examined daily. He was admitted to the hospital eight years ago and once his reports are all okay, he will be discharged. We are not keeping him forcefully inside the hospital.”

Gurdeep Singh added that once Khalsa is discharged, he will be taken to the Golden temple to pay obeisance and later to his Hassanpur village house. “Khalsa’s children are coming to India in a few days. And after that we will decide if he will join us at the Chandigarh-Mohali border protest site,” he said.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 08:37 IST
