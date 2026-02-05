Dharamshala college student’s death: asst prof undergoes polygraph test

The assistant professor was booked, along with four women students, after the death of the student.

Kangra district police have conducted lie detector (polygraph), brain mapping, and voice analysis tests on an assistant professor booked for alleged sexual harassment and ragging with a 19-year-old Dharamshala college student, who died during the treatment on December 26 last year.

Kangra SP Ashok Ratan said, “The tests on the assistant professor were conducted after obtaining permission from the local court in the state forensic laboratory in Shimla last week. The results are pending. We will file a detailed status report in the local court on February 13.”

Police sources said that based on the results, investigators would decide whether a narco analysis test was required, which, if approved, would be conducted in Delhi.