Dharamshala college student’s death: asst prof undergoes polygraph test

Kangra district police have conducted lie detector (polygraph), brain mapping, and voice analysis tests on an assistant professor booked for alleged sexual harassment and ragging with a 19-year-old Dharamshala college student, who died during the treatment on December 26 last year.
Kangra SP Ashok Ratan said, “The tests on the assistant professor were conducted after obtaining permission from the local court in the state forensic laboratory in Shimla last week. The results are pending. We will file a detailed status report in the local court on February 13.”
Police sources said that based on the results, investigators would decide whether a narco analysis test was required, which, if approved, would be conducted in Delhi.
Three mobile phones belonging to the suspects and others have also been sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Dharamshala, but the digital analysis report is still pending.
The assistant professor was booked, along with four women students, after the death of the student.
The FIR was registered following the complaint of the victim’s father at the Dharamshala police station. Later, all the suspects, including the assistant professor and the women students, were granted interim bail.
The victim student had enrolled in the BA first year in 2024.
