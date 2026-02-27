Dharam Yudhh Morcha enters day 4 in Samana, toll plazas to be freed across Punjab today

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As the Dharam Yudhh Morcha entered its fourth day in the Samana constituency of Patiala district Friday, protesters, who have been demanding a stricter national law against sacrilege of religious symbols and scriptures, announced a fresh escalation with a call to free all toll plazas across Punjab from noon to 4 pm.
The dharna is being held at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Chowk in Samana, barely two kilometres away from a 400-foot BSNL tower where Gurjeet Singh Khalsa, 43, has been sitting atop since October 12, 2024, demanding stringent laws to deal with incidents of sacrilege.
“As the government is mum, we have announced to free all the toll plazas of Punjab on Friday from noon to 4 pm. Protest will be held at the toll plaza sites by people under the banner of Dharam Yudhh Morcha, and we will not allow toll staff to collect tax during this period,” said Kaka Singh Kotra, general secretary of the BKU Sidhupur, one of the organisations supporting the agitation.
Kotra said the Punjab government had constituted a committee last year to draft a new law seeking stringent punishment for sacrilege cases. “More than 7 months have passed since that committee was formed, but the government hasn’t uttered a word about what the report of that committee is. So, the demand of the Dharam Yudhh Morcha is that the government must spell out the report of the committee. At least the CM should speak a word on it, and also they must give a timeline for making strict laws,” he added.
“Now, the protest is being held under the banner of Dharam Yudhh Morcha, and various unions and like-minded organisations are supporting the morcha,” Kotra added.
The BKU Azad and several other organisations have also extended support to the Dharam Yudhh Morcha.
Meanwhile, in a video message released from the top of the BSNL tower, Gurjeet Singh Khalsa appealed to people to reach the protest site in large numbers and lend support to the ongoing agitation.
On February 24, Sangrur and Patiala police detained over 300 people heading towards the BSNL tower site in Samana. However, a few protesters managed to reach Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Chowk, around two kilometres away from the tower, where the dharna has been continuing since February 24.
All those who were detained were later released by the police.
Due to the protest on Samana’s main road, the police have diverted traffic to alternate routes. The affected road is a key stretch used by commuters travelling towards Jind and Hisar in Haryana, as well as towards Sangrur and Patiala city.
“We understand that routes have been diverted, but the government is responsible for this as they are staying mum over the issue and are taking us for granted,” said Manjit Singh Niyal, a state committee member of BKU Azad.
