Dharam Yudhh Morcha enters day 4 in Samana, toll plazas to be freed across Punjab today

As the Dharam Yudhh Morcha entered its fourth day in the Samana constituency of Patiala district Friday, protesters, who have been demanding a stricter national law against sacrilege of religious symbols and scriptures, announced a fresh escalation with a call to free all toll plazas across Punjab from noon to 4 pm.

The dharna is being held at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Chowk in Samana, barely two kilometres away from a 400-foot BSNL tower where Gurjeet Singh Khalsa, 43, has been sitting atop since October 12, 2024, demanding stringent laws to deal with incidents of sacrilege.

“As the government is mum, we have announced to free all the toll plazas of Punjab on Friday from noon to 4 pm. Protest will be held at the toll plaza sites by people under the banner of Dharam Yudhh Morcha, and we will not allow toll staff to collect tax during this period,” said Kaka Singh Kotra, general secretary of the BKU Sidhupur, one of the organisations supporting the agitation.