Dharam Yudhh Morcha welcomes anti-sacrilege Bill, ‘will decide on lifting stir after reading hardcopy’

Delhi Akali chief Paramjit Singh Sarna has accused CM Bhagwant Mann of using the Jagat Jot Bill 2026 as a political tool to weaken the SGPC and interfere in Sikh religious protocols. (File Photo)

The Dharam Yudhh Morcha Monday welcomed the uninanimous passing of the anti-sacrilege Bill in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha but added that a final call on lifting its ongoing dharna will be taken after reviewing the complete text of the legislation.

Members of the morcha are on a protest at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Chowk in Samana constituency of Patiala since February 24, demanding stricter punishment for sacrileges.

“We are happy that the Bill mentions life imprisonment, harsher punishment and bigger fines for the accused but at the same time, we will like to read the hard copy and only then will decide whether to lift the dharna or not,” said Kaka Singh Kotda, general secretary of Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) adding that they would also consult Gurjeet Singh Khalsa, who has been sitting atop a BSNL tower in Samana since October 14, 2024, for the same cause.