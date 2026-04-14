Dharam Yudhh Morcha welcomes anti-sacrilege Bill, ‘will decide on lifting stir after reading hardcopy’

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The Dharam Yudhh Morcha Monday welcomed the uninanimous passing of the anti-sacrilege Bill in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha but added that a final call on lifting its ongoing dharna will be taken after reviewing the complete text of the legislation.
Members of the morcha are on a protest at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Chowk in Samana constituency of Patiala since February 24, demanding stricter punishment for sacrileges.
“We are happy that the Bill mentions life imprisonment, harsher punishment and bigger fines for the accused but at the same time, we will like to read the hard copy and only then will decide whether to lift the dharna or not,” said Kaka Singh Kotda, general secretary of Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) adding that they would also consult Gurjeet Singh Khalsa, who has been sitting atop a BSNL tower in Samana since October 14, 2024, for the same cause.
The morcha had earlier submitted a draft to the Punjab government outlining the amendments it sought in the existing sacrilege law. Kotda indicated that most of their suggestions appear to have been incorporated.
Sources said that if the morcha accepts the bill, the members are likely to organise an akhand path and, on the day of bhog, invite government representatives to formally lift the dharna and bring Khalsa down from the tower.
Meanwhile, rebel Akali Dal MLA from Dakha constituency of Ludhiana district Manpreet Singh Ayali also supported the Bill. “In the past years, many sacrilege incidents took place that hurt Sikh sentiments. Even when the SAD was in power, firing took place in Behbal Kalan on sangat protesting against sacrilege in which two persons got killed. SAD had to pay for this incident a lot. Though the culprits were arrested, the punishment received was very less. I hope the Bill is passed at the earliest. I also have a few suggestions that court trails in such cases should be done in a set time framework so as to punish the culprits at the earliest. Because when justice is delayed, many evidences are destroyed in the due course of time,” Ayali said.
Delhi Akali Dal chief criticised the bill
Delhi Akali chief Paramjit Singh Sarna termed the Bhagwant Mann government’s Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026 as a calculated political instrument aimed at weakening the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
Reacting to the proposed legislation introduced in a special session of the state assembly, Sarna argued that beneath the language of reverence and protection lies an attempt to shift control of Sikh religious institutions into the hands of the state.
“The Bill dresses itself in the language of ‘satkar’, but its structure reveals something else entirely,” Sarna said, adding, “It creates pathways for administrative and legal intrusion into areas historically governed by the Panth through the SGPC.”
The panthic leader observed that the Bill in its current form is nothing but largely a refurbished version of an earlier legislation that failed to secure presidential assent.
In this bill though, Sarna pointed specifically to provisions mandating detailed record-keeping and digital uploading of information related to the saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib within a fixed timeframe, followed by monthly updates certified by authorised officers. He said this effectively places religious practice under bureaucratic supervision.
“Every granthi, every sewadar, becomes answerable to a legal framework that invites police intervention into matters that demand sensitivity, not surveillance,” he said.
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