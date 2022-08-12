Dhanwantry college celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Chandigarh’s Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital is participating in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark 75 years of Independence as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

In an event organised Wednesday, head of department of preventive and social medicine and Dean Students Welfare Prof D K Chadha unfurled the Tricolour on the college campus.

Motivating the students to hoist the Tricolour at their houses, he said that on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the national flag will be hoisted at houses across the country under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to be celebrated from August 13 to 15.

Director principal of the college Dr S K Thakur, Dean (administrator) Dr R Vidyanath and Assistant Professor, Department of Swasthvritta, Dr Ravinder Kaur too attended the event.