Dhakoli: Spa owner held for ‘running’ prostitution racket

The Dhakoli police at Zirakpur arrested a spa owner who was allegedly running a prostitution racket in the garb of his business Sunday. The accused got bail.

The police identified the accused as Prasanjeet Dutta, a resident of Sector 45, Chandigarh. The accused ran a spa on Old Ambala Road at Dhakoli.

Police officials said that they received a tip-off that the accused was running a prostitution racket in the garb of spa where the accused would offer massage to people.

Acting on the tip-off, the Dhakoli police conducted the raid and arrested the accused. A case under sections 3,4 and 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Act was registered against the accused.

Hundreds of spa centres have mushroomed over the years in Dhakoli area which is located on Mohali-Panchkula border.

The Zirakpur police had registered cases against nine spa centre owners last month and arrested the accused who were involved in immoral trafficking.