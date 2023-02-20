scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Dhakoli: Spa owner held for ‘running’ prostitution racket

Police officials said that they received a tip-off that the accused was running a prostitution racket in the garb of a spa where the accused would offer massage to people.

prostitution racket news, dhakoli news, indian expressThe Dhakoli police at Zirakpur arrested a spa owner who was allegedly running a prostitution racket. (File)
Listen to this article
Dhakoli: Spa owner held for ‘running’ prostitution racket
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Dhakoli police at Zirakpur arrested a spa owner who was allegedly running a prostitution racket in the garb of his business Sunday. The accused got bail.

The police identified the accused as Prasanjeet Dutta, a resident of Sector 45, Chandigarh. The accused ran a spa on Old Ambala Road at Dhakoli.

Police officials said that they received a tip-off that the accused was running a prostitution racket in the garb of spa where the accused would offer massage to people.

Acting on the tip-off, the Dhakoli police conducted the raid and arrested the accused. A case under sections 3,4 and 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Act was registered against the accused.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use

Hundreds of spa centres have mushroomed over the years in Dhakoli area which is located on Mohali-Panchkula border.

More from Chandigarh

The Zirakpur police had registered cases against nine spa centre owners last month and arrested the accused who were involved in immoral trafficking.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 09:49 IST
Next Story

‘Amir said this about Babar? Surprising. Need to respect’- Shaheen Afridi

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close