Dhaba owner, teacher, housewife defeat Mayor, former mayors

Mayor, former mayors and experienced leaders — many bigwigs of Chandigarh BJP and Congress bit the dust as they lost to a teacher, a dhaba owner, a shopkeeper and a housewife, all newcomers.

AAP’s Damanpreet Singh, who used to run a dhaba, defeated BJP’s Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma in ward no. 17 by a margin of 828 votes.

As Damanpreet was declared winner, his wife with their newborn baby girl cheered him. “It is the honest approach of our (Arvind) Kejriwal government (in New Delhi) that led to this win. People were fed up with the corrupt practices in the Municipal Corporation. I am really happy that people of my ward and God have given me this opportunity to serve,” Damanpreet said.

Damanpreet said that he used to run a small dhaba, ‘Sardar ji da dhaba”, which he had to shut down as he was being troubled by the BJP- ruled Municipal Corporation.

“They troubled me a lot without any reason. Sometimes, MOH office came to issue a challan, sometimes some other department. Because of that, I had to close down my dhaba and I thought of fighting the system. That’s what I did,” Damanpreet told The Indian Express.

He added, “Farmers’ agitation has made everyone learn a lesson that you have to fight the system. I will serve the people of my ward now.”

AAP candidate Anju Katyal defeated BJP leader and sitting councillor Heera Negi from ward no. 22.

She worked as GM (Operations) in Unnati Developers Private Limited. Katyal defeated Negi by 76 votes. Negi had won from this ward in 2011 and was very confident of her win.

HOUSEWIVES WHO WON

Similarly, AAP’s Prem Lata, who is a housewife and has a diploma in hair and skin treatment, defeated sitting councillor of Congress Ravinder Gujral and BJP leader’s daughter Neha Arora.

Prem Lata attributes her win to the people’s desire to have a clean and honest administration in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Taruna Mehta, another AAP candidate, defeated BJP’s sitting councillor Sunita Dhawan from ward no. 18.

Taruna, who is a housewife, said she had done a lot of groundwork with her husband Yadvinder Mehta.

“I am glad people opted for me. We were told how to fight the polls. People opted for a corruption-free Municipal Corporation. This is the first time we contested polls,”