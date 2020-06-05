DGPs of Haryana, Punjab, UT meet to discuss firing incidents

During the two-and-a-half-hours meeting chaired by Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta, the issue of gangsters regulating crime from inside the jail was also discussed.

(Representational) During the two-and-a-half-hours meeting chaired by Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta, the issue of gangsters regulating crime from inside the jail was also discussed.(Representational)

A day after UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore raised concerns over the two back-to-back firing incidents in Chandigarh, a joint DGP level meeting of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh was held at Punjab Police Headquarters in Sector 9 on Thursday.

The three DGPs, Sanjay Baniwal of Chandigarh, Dinkar Gupta of Punjab and Manoj Yadava of Haryana agreed to enhance the coordination of intelligence about the interstate criminals and their accomplices. During the two-and-a-half-hours meeting chaired by Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta, the issue of gangsters regulating crime from inside the jail was also discussed.

DGP Sanjay Baniwal said, “So far, there is no particular deep rooted gang in Chandigarh. In recent incidents, criminals from Punjab and Haryana committed crimes here and returned to their respective states. Indeed, there is a need to increase the naka strategy at all entry and exit points, along with the installation of CCTV cameras. The meeting was not a routine interstate crime coordination meeting. This meeting was specially held in connection with the brazen firings in Sector 33 and Sector 9, respectively. Our preliminary investigation suggests that criminals from Punjab and Haryana executed the crime.”

Sources said, “The involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Bharatpur jail, was also discussed. His name has surfaced in the investigation of the Sector 33 case.”

A senior police officer said, “The reason why all of a sudden gangsters turned towards people engaged in liquor business was also discussed at length. Earlier, numerous cases of calls for extortion, threatening owners of night clubs, discos, hoteliers were reported. However, since the lockdown, these industries have been in heavy loss, while liquor business is flourishing, thus, attracting the attention of the criminals.”

Sources said, “The operational area of specific units including crime branch, state crime branches of two states may be enhanced for the better operational results.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd