DGP who took on state police chief shifted

The Punjab government on Saturday transferred DGP (Human Resource Development) S Chattopadhyaya as DGP, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Chattopadhyaya, who was sent questionnaires by a Special Investigation Team in connection with Inderpreet Singh Chadha suicide and who kicked up a storm in police department by naming Punjab DGP Suresh Arora and DGP (Intelligence) Dinkar Gupta in a drug trafficking cae during a court hearing in April, will now work under Department of Power and will be no longer directly reporting to Department of Home.

On May 23, Chattopadhyaya had submitted a report in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the alleged role of Arora and Gupta in a case involving alleged complicity of Moga SSP Raj Jit Singh with dismissed police inspector Inderjit Singh in a drugs haul case.

However, Chattopadhyaya, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was told on May 23, was the only signatory to the report relating to the role of the state DGP and DGP (Intelligence), while other two members of the SIT, ADGP Prabodh Kumar who is Punjab Police Bureau of Investigation Director, and Inspector General Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh did not associate themselves with the report.

The three-member committee headed by Chattopadhyaya was constituted on the HC’c directions to probe the alleged complicity of the Moga SSP with the dismissed inspector after the SSP moved High Court with a plea that the investigation into the case being carried out by anti-drug Special Task Force headed by ADGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu be transferred to some other officer.

Punjab Police SIT led by Inspector General L K Yadav, while probing the high-profile Chadha suicide case, had sent questionnaires to Chattopadhyaya asking him about his “clandestine” links with the management of an immigration firm owned by father of an accused in Chadha suicide case.

Chattopadhyaya afterwards named DGP Arora and DGP (Intelligence) Gupta in the court saying the duo’s role had surfaced in the SIT probe into alleged complicity of SSP Raj Jit Singh with dismissed inspector Inderjit Singh. He also submitted before the court that attempts were made to implicate him in Chadha suicide case at the behest of Arora and Gupta. The court stayed proceedings against Chattopadhyaya.

Days after, to end the bickering and blame game in the state police brass, CM Amarinder Singh, in a meeting with top police officers, issued a warning to sack any officer found indulging in acts of gross indiscipline.

In the transfer orders issued on Saturday, Chattopadhyaya replaces ADGP (PSPCL) R P S Brar, who has been posted as ADGP (HRD).

