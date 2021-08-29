DGP to top police officials: Take measures to protect peace in Punjab

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta Saturday directed all the CPs, SSPs to launch preventive, precautionary and operational security measures to ensure peace and communal harmony in the state.

“Although a lot of good work is being done by most of police chiefs at their concerned districts, intelligent and smart policing which involves use of technology and tradecraft needs to be implemented at the ground level,” said DGP Gupta, while addressing a state-level crime review meeting at Punjab Armed Police (PAP) Campus here.

The meeting took place at a time when the state has been witnessing significant recovery of arms and ammunition, signalling major attempts by anti-national elements to disturb peace and communal harmony in the border state.

Special DGP (Railways) Sanjeev Kalra, ADGP Internal Security RN Dhoke and ADGP Intelligence Varinder Kumar were among the senior officials who attended the meeting.

The DGP gave clear instructions to officers to not let anyone take law in their hands.

With festival season also around the corner, DGP Dinkar Gupta directed the CPs/SSPs to keep vigil at all the sensitive places.

He also asked District Police Chiefs to hold meetings with members of the civil society to make them aware about the tiffin bomb and other threats, so that they can further aware devotees to remain alert by making announcements on speakers.