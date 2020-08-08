DGP Saini case: Court dismisses application of former Chandigarh Police officials, asks Punjab Police to file application

The court, while dismissing their application, directed that the application must be filed through the Punjab Police. (Representational) The court, while dismissing their application, directed that the application must be filed through the Punjab Police. (Representational)

The court of Judicial Magistrate Deepika Singh, dismissed an application of three former Chandigarh police officers, seeking to turn approvers against former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in the 29-year-old case of abduction of Balwinder Singh Multani.

The three former Chandigarh police officers Jagir Singh, Har Sahaya Sharma and Kuldeep Singh recorded their statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), saying that they wanted to turn approvers against Saini.

The court, while dismissing their application, directed that the application must be filed through the Punjab Police.

Saini along with six former Chandigarh Police officers was booked for abduction of Balwinder Singh Multani in May this year.

