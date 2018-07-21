DGP rues Punjab’s tiny share in fund raised from auction of drug smugglers’ assets

DGP Suresh Arora during the drug rehabilitation programme at Doraha in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) DGP Suresh Arora during the drug rehabilitation programme at Doraha in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Lamenting the sharing arrangement between the Centre and the state government, Punjab DGP Suresh Arora Friday said that while the state government got properties worth Rs 220 crore belonging to drug smugglers attached and auctioned over the last four years, Punjab got just Rs 73 lakh while the lion’s share went to the central kitty.

Arora was speaking at a seminar in Doraha town to address the issue of drug de-addiction in Punjab. “Our police force works hard to arrest the smugglers and get their properties attached and auctioned. However, the entire money is taken by the Centre under fund against drug abuse. I strongly feel the auction proceeds should also be shared with our police for various activities against drug abuse. I will take up the matter with CM Captain Amarinder Singh so that he can raise it with the central government and get the rule amended.”

Before attaching the property of a drug smuggler, the state police have to seek permission from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under the Union home ministry. Auction is also conducted as per NCB guidelines.

Addressing the seminar, the DGP said, “The Punjab Police rooted out terrorism from the state with the help and support of locals. Similarly, we will root out drug abuse with public support.”

Arora said there was zero tolerance towards misconduct in the police force and claimed 200 police personnel had been dismissed on charges of misconduct in the past 2-3 years. Asked about role of politicians, he said, “So far, no direct role of any leader has come out. But no one will be spared if they are found involved.”

