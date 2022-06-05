DGP fake profile case: IP address traced to Malaysia

THE IP address through which messages were circulated using the profile of UT DGP Praveer Ranjan last week, was found to be operated from Malaysia, a police officer of the cyber cell said.

The WhatsApp number through which messages were circulated to a woman DSP and a district attorney urging them to purchase Amazon gift cards was found registered in the name of a tea-vendor in Noida. The tea vendor was rounded up for questioning.

“No evidence was found against him and further investigation revealed that his number was hacked by unknown persons from Malaysia. They stole the picture of the DGP from social media. They installed the WhatsApp number of a tea-vendor on their phone using the picture and circulated the messages. The same modus operandi was followed in the case of SP Jagdish Singh, who has been deputed in duty of the Punjab Governor. The WhatsApp number through which messages were circulated using identity of SP Jagdish Singh was found registered with a resident of Etah. This WhatsApp was also hacked by people sitting in Malaysia,” a UT cyber cell officer said.

Sources said that the Etah resident was also rounded up for the questioning. Police found no evidence against him. The incident took place on May 29. DGP Praveer Ranjan himself shared this information and urged people to not entertain messages from the number, through his official Twitter account. An FIR was registered in this connection under the IT Act.