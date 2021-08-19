DGP Baniwal to be relieved today, Praveer Ranjan to join

DGP (UT) Sanjay Baniwal is all set to be relieved Thursday. He will be given a farewell at Chandigarh Police Lines, Sector 26.

A 1989 Batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre, Baniwal had joined the Chandigarh Police on three-year deputation in June 2018.

He is being replaced by a 1993 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre, Praveer Ranjan. Ranjan is likely to join tomorrow.

The outgoing DGP was credited for establishing first Atal Sahbhagita Kenders of Chandigarh Police. The central helpline number 112 for all kinds of emergency services was also launched during his tenure.

Ranjan, who was posted as Special CP (Crime) in Delhi Police, was relieved last week. His order for the new posting was issued from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Ranjan was the incharge of SIT constituted to probe the North East Delhi riots. He supervised the Red Fort violence on January 26 and all cases related to farmer violence in Delhi.

He was also part of the investigation of the famous Toolkit, which was reportedly shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, a case primarily investigated by the Special Cell of Delhi police.

Ranjan is a native of Bihar.