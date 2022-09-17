scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

DGP awards 23 personnel of Chandigarh cyber cell for busting loan mobile apps scam

The DGP appreciated SP (cyber) Ketan Bansal and DSP Venkatesh for their hardwork. He underlined the growing need for awareness about the cyber crime and the seriousness of cyber cell to solve the cyber crimes as soon as possible.

Chandigarh cyber crime cell team that was rewarded for busting the China-based instant loan mobile apps racket

Director General of Police (DGP) (UT) Praveer Ranjan Friday awarded a cash prize of Rs 75,000 with first class certificate to 23 personnel of Chandigarh cyber cell police station for busting the multicrore instant loan mobile application scandal.

The DGP appreciated SP (cyber) Ketan Bansal and DSP Venkatesh for their hardwork. He underlined the growing need for awareness about the cyber crime and the seriousness of cyber cell to solve the cyber crimes as soon as possible.

More from Chandigarh

The awarded police personnel include Station House Officer, cyber cell, Inspector Ranjeet Singh, Sub-Inspector KD Singh, Sub-Inspector Parminder Singh, Head Constable Bahadur Lal, Ranjit Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Balwan Singh, Head Constable Rajender Singh, Head Constable Balwinder Singh, Head Constable Sunit, Head Constable Rampal, Head Constable Gurmeet Singh, Head Constable Vikas Bastara, senior constable Sachin, constables Pramjeet, Vikas Dahiya, Sonit, Baljeet, Sarvind, Veer Davinder, Ashok, Dinesh, Ombir, woman constable Manpreet and Kavita.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...Premium
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit DosanjhPremium
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit Dosanjh
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...Premium
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-09-2022 at 02:27:39 am
Next Story

More Chinese men may be involved, Rs 100 crore laundered, say police

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement