DGP awards 23 personnel of Chandigarh cyber cell for busting loan mobile apps scam

Director General of Police (DGP) (UT) Praveer Ranjan Friday awarded a cash prize of Rs 75,000 with first class certificate to 23 personnel of Chandigarh cyber cell police station for busting the multicrore instant loan mobile application scandal.

The DGP appreciated SP (cyber) Ketan Bansal and DSP Venkatesh for their hardwork. He underlined the growing need for awareness about the cyber crime and the seriousness of cyber cell to solve the cyber crimes as soon as possible.

The awarded police personnel include Station House Officer, cyber cell, Inspector Ranjeet Singh, Sub-Inspector KD Singh, Sub-Inspector Parminder Singh, Head Constable Bahadur Lal, Ranjit Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Balwan Singh, Head Constable Rajender Singh, Head Constable Balwinder Singh, Head Constable Sunit, Head Constable Rampal, Head Constable Gurmeet Singh, Head Constable Vikas Bastara, senior constable Sachin, constables Pramjeet, Vikas Dahiya, Sonit, Baljeet, Sarvind, Veer Davinder, Ashok, Dinesh, Ombir, woman constable Manpreet and Kavita.