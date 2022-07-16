Punjab: Devinder Babla made BJP’s state vice-president

Devinder Singh Babla was made Chandigarh BJP’s vice president, here on Friday. In a statement issued by the BJP, it was said that the “state president of Bharatiya Janata Party Chandigarh, Arun Sood in consultation with in-charge Dushyant Gautam, has appointed senior party worker Devinder Singh Babla as the state vice president of BJP Chandigarh.”

Giving the above information, state spokesperson Kailash Chand Jain said that “Devinder Singh Babla is a popular leader of city and is connected with the people at the grassroots level.”

Babla has been the municipal councillor two times and has remained the chairman of the market committee. He also joined the BJP recently after resigning from the Congress party. Considering his experience and popularity, he has been given responsibility in the party,” it was said.

Sood while congratulating Babla said that this would strengthen the working of the party and the party would get benefit of his experience. Babla thanked the party leadership, Sood, Gautam and MP Kirron Kher for reposing faith in him.