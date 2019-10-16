Development works halt as no bidder comes forward, Chandigarh MC refloats 95 tenders

DEVELOPMENT WORKS in the city have come to a halt as not a single bidder came forward. The Municipal Corporation re-floated as many as 95 tenders for various development works worth Rs 11 crore this month.

The tenders will be opened this month-end. If the MC again fails to find bidders, the tenders will be floated again. In case the MC fails to get the bidders for a third time as well, the work will be allotted to the person who would come first.

“For opening a tender, we need applications of at least three persons. We compare the cost and then decide to allot the work. Yes, there is a problem as we are not finding bidders. It halted the development process and we are late by at least one month for carrying out the works,” an officer said.

The works which were to be allotted through the tenders include laying of paver blocks in various areas, construction of boundary walls around tubewells, patchwork on roads, construction of a basketball court in Sector 66, development of nature park in Phase VIII, repair of Phase 5 market and making parking space for vehicles, and repair of road in Phase V near water tank.

An MC officer said that they invite e-tenders where the bidders quote their prices for carrying out the development works against the MC’s quoted price and they prefer to allot the work to the lowest bidder.

Recently, the MC faced the ire of some councillors as they complained of a lack of development. SAD councillor Sukhdev Singh Patwari said that he asked the MC to carry out the development works after the rainy season ended.

Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Pal Singh, when contacted, said that he was busy somewhere and could not talk.