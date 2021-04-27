Develop O2 corridor with Pak: Amritsar MP writes to PM

Congress leader and Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has written a letter to prime minister Narendra Modi to develop a corridor to get oxygen from Pakistan to deal with the shortage in Punjab.

In his letter to PM, Aujla wrote: “You are well aware of the fact that our hospitals are facing alarmingly high shortage of liquid oxygen, ventilators, Bi PAPs, oxygenators, PPEs etc. due to spike in Covid-19 cases. In response to this emergency our neighbouring countries have offered help which should be welcomed with open arms. The government of Pakistan and Edhi Foundation have offered support to India to help us fight this deadly wave of Covid-19.”

“I represent the holy city of Amritsar which is located on international border — around 350 km from Panipat (nearest oxygen plant) and just 50 kms from Lahore, Pakistan. The daily requirement of oxygen in government and private hospitals in Amritsar is around 30 tonnes whereas allocated quota for Punjab is too less and that too is in feeble supply. Amritsar is presently receiving oxygen supplies from Panipat in truck-tankers which is not a reliable system of uninterrupted supply as there are not enough and spare truck-tankers available to cover for breakdowns,” read the letter.

It added, “Assessing the present state and forthcoming spike in this wave, I implore your good self to consider accepting all the help needed from our neighbours as you yourself had offered in the past in form of vaccination and make arrangements for the purchase and transportation of oxygen from Pakistan via land route of Attari Wagha border post. This would not only relieve pressure on our plants and transport system but would also reduce the emotional distress created due to the shortage of oxygen. Moreover this supply of imported oxygen can cater to Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran and other districts of Punjab in a much faster manner than our present system.”

The MP further said: “I would further state here that you gifted the world with ‘Kartarpur Sahib Corridor’ on 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Sahib and developing an oxygen corridor would be a great gift to humanity on the occasion of 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.”