Former in-charge Tyagi arrested, remanded in 3-day police custody

A DAY after lodging an FIR against the former in-charge of Gandhi Smarak Bhawan, Sector 16, and 12 others, police arrested Dev Raj Tyagi (58) the former in-charge on Friday night and remanded him in three days police custody. While the police sought his custody for six days, the local court allowed only three days.

Tyagi along with others are facing charges of registering a trust in the name of Gandhi Smarak Bhawan, and allegedly diverting the funds received in the name of the original trust to his individual trust.

On October 2, 2022, he had invited UT Administrator and Punjab Governor, Banwarilal Purohit, to Gandhi Smarak Bhawan. At that time, the Administrator had announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh but when he came to know about the irregularities, he directed to stop releasing of the grant.

“Many things are yet to be checked. Gandhi Smarak Bhawan, Sector 16, is under Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Patti Kaliyana Trust, which is Delhi-based and one of its branches is in Panipat, Haryana. The Panipat branch regulates the Bhawan at Sector 16. Tyagi was an employee in the Bhawan, who later got an extension. We have to procure records from the Estate Office, Sector 17, Chandigarh and also from Delhi, where the main branch of the trust is situated. Other accused were summoned to join the investigation,” SHO Sector 17 police station, Inspector Om Parkash, said.

The FIR was registered following the complaint of Anand Kumar Saran, an official with the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Patti Kaliyana Trust, Panipat. The other accused include Dev Raj Tyagi’s wife, Kanchan Tyagi, son, Mudit Tyagi, daughter-in-law, Akasha Raina, along wit Bhupinder Sharma (a journalist), Naresh Sharma, Ishwar Aggarwal, Yogesh Behl, Anand Rao, Papiya Chakarvati, Vicky, Amit Kumar, Mohit, MP Dogra and others.

Anand Kumar Saran reported to police that Dev Raj Tyagi retired three years ago and was given an extension of two years. He, then, in connivance with others, got many societies registered at the official address of Gandhi Smarak Bhawan, which was against the rules of trust.