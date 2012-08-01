Destination Wedding

While a wedding-themed exhibition is a regular feature on the roster of events in the region these days, seven years ago it wasnt so. Thats when Ludhiana-based entrepreneurs Maninder Singh Sethi and his wife Anupreet decided to put together a one-stop shop bridal exposition that addresses wedding purchases  from ensembles to trousseau packers,event managers,designers et al. As Wedding Asia enters yet another edition  its now held in Ludhiana,Chandigarh and Delhi  the Sethis are looking to take it overseas. The first edition of Wedding Asia – World Tour,will be held in Dubai in February 2013 followed by Macau and Bangkok. These cities also boast of a large Indian population and we wanted a platform which encapsulates the essence of the Indian trousseau and bridal wear, explains Maninder currently gearing up for the Chandigarh edition to be held from August 3 to 5.

