Destination Wedding

While a wedding-themed exhibition is a regular feature on the roster of events in the region these days, seven years ago it wasnt so. Thats when Ludhiana-based entrepreneurs Maninder Singh Sethi and his wife Anupreet decided to put together a one-stop shop bridal exposition that addresses wedding purchases from ensembles to trousseau packers,event managers,designers et al. As Wedding Asia enters yet another edition its now held in Ludhiana,Chandigarh and Delhi the Sethis are looking to take it overseas. The first edition of Wedding Asia – World Tour,will be held in Dubai in February 2013 followed by Macau and Bangkok. These cities also boast of a large Indian population and we wanted a platform which encapsulates the essence of the Indian trousseau and bridal wear, explains Maninder currently gearing up for the Chandigarh edition to be held from August 3 to 5.
