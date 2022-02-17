Despite stiff opposition, Haryana decides to go ahead with Class 8 exams

Despite strong reservations from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the CISCE, and bodies of private schools, the Haryana administration has decided to go ahead with its plan of holding an exam for Class 8, in the last week of March in all probability.

Haryana’s State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), an academic authority, has made it clear that “all students studying in the government and recognised private schools situated in Haryana need to pass the Class 8 annual examination…for admission in Class 9.”

The council has authorised the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) as an agency to conduct the exam. In a letter to the board and state elementary education department on Tuesday, the council stated that a centralised annual assessment of Class 8 students studying in all government and private recognised schools will be conducted in session 2021-22. In the letter, the council’s director Dr Rishi Goel said: “All schools are required to register themselves and enroll their students for the Class 8 examination for session 2021-22 by February 20. All the government and recognised private schools, who have got NoC from the state for affiliation to any Board must register themselves with the examination agency for enrolment of their students for the examination.”

The council further said: “This centralised examination will be conducted in Mathematics, Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Punjabi, and Urdu. All remaining subjects opted by the students will be assessed at the school level. The syllabus, question paper design, and sample questionnaires will be available shortly on the SCERT website and BSEH website. The syllabus for this examination will consist of common content available in various textbooks followed in various schools and will be based on the NCERT syllabus…Certificates in this regard will be issued to the students by the SCERT through its examination agency.”

The private schools, mainly those affiliated with the CBSE and the CISCE, have strongly opposed the move of holding Board exams for Class 8 students pointing out that it may create practical problems for them “because different boards function on a different set of syllabus and pattern of teaching”. On Wednesday, several private school associations gathered in Chandigarh to express their solidarity over the issue.

The vice president of the Haryana Progressive Schools Conference, Suresh Chandra, said that private schools were not in favour of putting more mental and economic burden on the students and their parents during the times of Covid-19. Accusing the BSEH of “putting the additional burden on private schools and parents”, Chandra said: “The board has fixed a fee of Rs 5,000 per school in the name of registration for exam purposes and Rs 550 per student as examination fee. The board has made this a way of earning money, which is not acceptable to schools and parents at all. With these charges, the board will earn nearly Rs 1 crore from schools and Rs 25 crore from 4.5 lakh students.”

On the other hand, the officials of BSEH say the examination fee of other boards was much higher. They also say that the BSEH is within its right to hold examinations for Class 8 while the CBSE holds examinations for classes 9-12. On the issue of different patterns of the syllabus, a senior functionary of the BSEH says that like other boards, their examination for class 8 students will also be based on the books of NCERT.