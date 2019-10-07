Mohali: Despite SSP’s letter, DC yet to decide on night club licences

Despite the Senior Superintendent of Police’s (SSP) letter, calling for the cancellation of licenses of the district’s night clubs, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan is yet to take a decision on the same. The SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal had written to the DC to cancel the licenses of all the clubs. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, DC Girish Dayalan said that he will hold a meeting on Monday and take a decision.

Advertising

At present, the district is home to five night clubs. Four are situated in Zirakpur, while one, Hollywood heights, owned by Mayor Kulwant Singh’s son, is located in Mohali. In the last one year, two of the district’s clubs were shutdown.

An official of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) told Chandigarh Newsline that the club owners play loud music instead of light music, creating noise pollution. “You can go to all the clubs and see that they do not adhere to the PPCB guidelines. Loud music is played by the DJs,” the officer added. Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) Paramjeet Singh said that they issued licenses for serving the liquor till 11 pm.

Read | Zirakpur MC to crack down on illegal constructions

One of the clubs, Walking Street, was closed by the district police after a Punjab police commando deputed in the security of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh was shot dead outside the club in August. Meanwhile, the recovery of 102 gm of cocaine from the driver of a night club-owner in September, also raised suspicions that the drugs were being sold at parties in the night clubs.

Advertising

Hollywood heights was among the first night clubs set up in the district. The other night clubs, Junk Yard, Pit Brew, Hypnotics and Almas, were opened in the last three years. These clubs are mostly owned by the former employees of night clubs or discotheques in Chandigarh.

“Most of the owners were employees at night clubs in Chandigarh. After leaving their jobs, they opened the clubs in Zirakpur. The timing lured these people to run the clubs as they could operate the clubs till early morning,” a night club owner told Chandigarh Newsline.