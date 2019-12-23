Despite finance panel’s no, Chandigarh MC floats tender for bar counter in community centre

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. (File) Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. (File)

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation officials have floated the tender for facilities worth Rs 15.08 lakh, including bar counter, dumbwaiter, porta cabin and food counter, in Sector 37 Community Centre — a proposal which was turned down by the Finance and Contract Committee last year.

The community centre is situated in the ward of BJP Councillor Arun Sood, who had been pushing for these facilities for the counters for the last two years but the finance committee did not approve this citing that community centres are not supposed to have bars.

Now, the tender has been floated by the engineering wing without the matter being discussed in any General House meetings.

BJP Councillor Arun Sood told Newsline, “ If the agenda has been rejected once.can’t it be reconsidered? Can’t it be approved after checking all the facts and figures? And everyone knows why the agenda was rejected by the Finance and contract committee that time.”

Congress Councillor Devinder Singh Babla said that it should be enquired how the tender was floated when the approval was not given.

“ When the agenda was rejected, how come the work has been approved now and tender floated. We already said that there has to be a uniform policy for all the community centres. And when they furnished these community centres, a chandelier worth over Rs 6 lakh was installed here. We will raise the issue in the House,” he said.

Sood, however, said that the tender has been floated after necessary approvals. “ The officers will be in a better position to give answers to the fact if necessary approvals were taken or not,” he added.

In 2018, Sood’s agenda of having these facilities at the community centres in sectors 37 and 38 were rejected by the Finance and Contract committee. Davesh Moudgil, who was the Mayor then, and the committee was of the view that community centres cannot have bars and “there was no requirement of wasting funds on things which aren’t required in the already plush community centre.”

BJP Councillor Arun Sood had justified the use of dumbwaiter and other things stating that when a rooftop restaurant is there, it is required to have a dumbwaiter to ferry food from kitchen on the ground floor.

He added that only community centres in his ward have the best of facilities at par with a five-star hotel.

A BJP councillor, on the condition of anonymity, said, “ The agenda was rejected because it was felt that it is entirely wastage of public funds and now they have floated the tender for it by breaking the amount.”

The rent of these community centres is Rs 30,000 as compared to Rs 10,000 of others. These are the only centres with 600 members who pay membership fee of Rs 1,000.

