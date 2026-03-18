Despite challenges, no cut in budget for education, health sectors: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday that despite financial challenges, the budget for the education and health sectors would not be curtailed. “Education is the top priority for the state government, and focused efforts are being made to provide quality education to students, even in far-flung areas.”

Presiding over a one-day Principal’s Conference on Reforms in Higher Education here, Sukhu said, “Boosting the self-confidence of students is of paramount importance so that they can effectively take on future challenges. In this direction, the role of teachers and education is vital.”

The chief minister stressed the opening up of new specialised colleges for science, commerce and fine arts. “A science college is being set up at Hamirpur on 50 bighas. The state government has released Rs 20 crore for this.”