Despite challenges, no cut in budget for education, health sectors: Sukhu

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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday that despite financial challenges, the budget for the education and health sectors would not be curtailed. “Education is the top priority for the state government, and focused efforts are being made to provide quality education to students, even in far-flung areas.”
Presiding over a one-day Principal’s Conference on Reforms in Higher Education here, Sukhu said, “Boosting the self-confidence of students is of paramount importance so that they can effectively take on future challenges. In this direction, the role of teachers and education is vital.”
The chief minister stressed the opening up of new specialised colleges for science, commerce and fine arts. “A science college is being set up at Hamirpur on 50 bighas. The state government has released Rs 20 crore for this.”
Sukhu said efforts were being made to bridge existing gaps and introduce meaningful reforms in higher education. He led the introduction of new-age courses and additional language programmes in colleges to enhance students’ employability. “Ensuring quality education, a college ranking system has been introduced on the lines of school rankings,” he added.
The chief minister also launched the Internal Ranking of Government Colleges.
In the overall rankings, Government College, Hamirpur, ranked first, followed by Government College, Sanjauli, and Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Shimla.
In the Tier-I category, Government College, Hamirpur, ranked first, Sanjauli College second, and Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Shimla, third.
In Tier-II, Government College, Bhoranj, ranked first, followed by Government College, Saraswatinagar, Shimla, and Government College, Sunni.
In Tier-III, Government College, Kaffota secured the top position, Degree College, Darlaghat, stood second and Government College, Chailkot, ranked third.
The chief minister honoured all the top-ranked colleges and presented cheques for Rs one lakh each.
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