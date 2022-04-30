Despite a fall in cases, we have kept testing numbers high: DHS

CHANDIGARH reported 10 new Covid positive cases on Friday, taking the total number of active cases to 69, with the average number of positive cases in the last week being 10.

“Despite a fall in cases, we have kept the testing numbers high, and we encourage people to come forward to test,” said Dr Suman Singh, Director of Health Services, adding that 1,421 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

During the last week, there was an uptick in the Covid positive cases in Chandigarh, with the daily average of one or two cases now increasing to eight or nine cases per day. “Yes, there has been an upward trend, as we are witnessing in Delhi. Usually, we see a rise in cases 20-25 days after this rise. We are watching it closely. We continue to do genome sequencing, with 20 per cent of the random samples sent for testing. Though we saw the Delta variant in the third wave, by the peak of the third wave, it was totally Omicron. It is too early to say if we will see another wave, we have to watch for another week or so,” said Dr Singh.

The decision to encourage people to wear masks in public places, added Dr Singh, is the need of the hour, for a number of people could be asymptomatic and it is important to take precautions to check the spread of infection. “It is very important that children are vaccinated and covered fast and we are arranging regular camps to achieve a high rate of vaccination.”

In Chandigarh, 92% of children in the age group of 15 years to 18 years have taken the first dose and out of these, 54% have taken their second dose too. Only 37% of children in the age group of 12 years to 14 years have taken the first dose and out of these, 3% have taken their second dose. More than 40,000 children in the age group of 12 years to 18 years are yet to be vaccinated for Covid with the first dose.

According to Dr Singh, Covid Care Centres in the city are on standby and the health department has not closed the control room as well. “We need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, get vaccinated, and also go for a booster dose,” said Dr Singh.