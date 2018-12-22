Desecration cases: SIT probe to continue, says High Court

ON THE final day of hearing of the petitions against Justice Ranjit Commission and those seeking CBI probe in the cases connected to desecration incidents of 2015, including the FIRs registered against the police officers, the Punjab government Friday said the accused cannot have the choice to have a particular investigating agency in their case and asserted that it was a matter of great anguish for State that two people were killed but three years on the investigation is not yet complete.

Justice Rajan Gupta on Friday reserved the final verdict on all the petitions with a rider that the SIT probe will continue in the meantime but the final investigation report would not be submitted before the trial court without it first being submitted before the bench. The Court earlier observed that “nothing can preclude the investigating agency.”

The petitions were filed by the retired police officers against the government decision to get them arrayed as accused in the cases of police firing on civilians during which two people were killed in Behbal Kalan in 2015. On Friday, it was not clear whether the High Court has extended the previously-granted interim protection from proceedings to the police officers till pronouncement as the interim order was not immediately available.

Advocate-General Atul Nanda in context of the prolonged probe submitted before the court that, “This anguish (in public) if allowed to continue may result into something which is not good.” The Court, however, also observed that it has an impression that the SIT also got into action only after the cases were filed before the High Court. “Your SIT was also dormant until then. We may be wrong and subject to correction,” the bench said.

Nanda argued that the petitioners before the High Court have conceded that they do not any problem with the investigation of the SIT but are only aggrieved of their names being added to the FIRs. He said this was “abuse of the argument” and submitted that as a state he is making a statement that SIT is entirely insulated and is carrying out an “independent investigation”.

“The addition of the names is merely an improvement to the FIRs and it can be done because we are still at the stage of information collection,” he submitted. The Court observed that it has no doubt that the names can be added at anytime in accordance with the law and whether information is credible is to be seen during the investigation.

Citing the 2010 Supreme Court verdict in ‘Amrinder Singh vs Spl. Committee, Punjab Vidhan Sabha’ case, Nanda said the apex court in that case while quashing the assembly resolution for expulsion of Captain Amarinder Singh, who is currently the Chief Minister of the State, protected the pending investigations against him and others.

“Even if the Inquiry Commission report is not looked into, their (accused in sacrilege-related cases) prosecution can never be hampered. Assume my Lords were to trash the report, the investigation cannot be tinkered with,” Nanda argued. While the Court observed “that part has been accepted”, it also said that the legislative body may be at a higher footing but here we have only a one-man Commission of Inquiry and it is your discretion whether to accept or reject the Commission recommendations.

While the Court expressed its concern over the prolonged investigation and said it is not concerned about the change in dispensation as the investigating agency at the end is an investigating agency, Nanda submitted, “You cannot send it back to the CBI, you have seen what has happened”. Nanda also said that to show bonafide on their part they are ready for a court-monitored probe, though he asserted that law may not allow same.

Nanda said the state does not have any issues any CBI and the SIT can take their probe from here in a prospective manner. While the Court observed that they may not be possible if they were leading towards a closure, Nanda submitted he is not privy to the status of the CBI investigation and thus will not press the statement. On the apex court verdict in Kazi Lhendup Dorji case where it was held that withdrawal of notification will not preclude the CBI from submitting the final report, Nanda argued that the investigation report was also complete there but here they are still investigating.

The CBI on Friday reiterated its stand that it has not yet prepared its final decision on the withdrawal of Punjab’s consent in three cases which were earlier transferred to it and they are still pending with them for investigation. Advocate Gagan Pardeep Singh Bal on behalf of the inured persons said that the police officers are themselves saying that the Punjab Police cannot trusted which naturally leads to the conclusion that their conduct can also be questioned and sought a time-bound SIT probe in the cases.