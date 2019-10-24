Derabassi records maximum number of stubble burning incidents in Mohali

Derabassi recorded the maximum incidents of stubble burning in the district. It was found by the district administration that as many as 68 places were identified with the help of satellite imagery where the paddy stubble was burnt, out of which 50 spots were found in Derabassi only.

The district administration Wednesday also made 18 ‘red entries’ in the revenue records of farmers who continue to burn their crop residue despite warnings. The farmers were fined by the administration. The administration confirmed that in 34 sites in Derabassi the paddy stubble was burnt while the Deputy Commissioner (DC) ordered re-checking of the fields at 16 spots.

“We imposed a fine of total Rs. 67,500 on 18 farmers who were found burning the paddy stubble, I ordered re-checking at 16 spots. The revenue officials submitted the report that the stubble was not burnt at these 16 spots but the satellite imagery showed that the farmers burnt the stubble. To avoid the confusion, I ordered the re-checking,” DC Girish Dayalan told Chandigarh Newsline.

The DC further told Newsline that four incidents of paddy stubble burning were reported from Mohali while 14 were reported from Kharar Sub-Division. The DC added that they were yet to prepare the report of Mohali and Kharar.

“Our field staff is working on it, we shall soon decided on the fine in Mohali and Kharar too, the SDMs of both the sub-divisions shall submit the report by Thursday,” the DC said.

The DC said that they were still checking as the harvesting season is at peak and there could be more such instances.